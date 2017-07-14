Visitors head to Mt. Lemmon

At 8 a.m. Friday, July 14 the barricades were removed at the base of Mt. Lemmon, signaling that Catalina Highway is once again open to the public.



It has been nearly two weeks since they closed the road at the base of the mountains because for the Burro Fire.

The highway was closed to even residents and businesses at Summerhaven, so fire personnel could get up and down the mountain safely. There was also concern at one point that the fire would cross the highway.

The Burro Fire has burned over 27,000 acres and is now 95 percent contained.



On Friday, Windy Point and Rose Canyon Lake were very popular spots for visitors. Families were out fishing on the lake and enjoying the cooler weather.

The sign at the base of Mt. Lemmon. #Tucson pic.twitter.com/sbnFU1zaDH — Kevin Adger (@K_Adger_TNN) July 14, 2017

"It's fantastic because we were just up in the White Mountains a week ago and this is a much shorter trip," said Mark Hall, who spent the morning and afternoon with his family catching crawdads at the lake.

He and his family are so thankful for the work of the firefighters during the fire.

"They did an absolute awesome job and like I said before that was the biggest concern I wasn't really concerned about the mountain being closed I was more concerned about the safety of the firefighters my dad was one I know what it's like to send someone into a situation like that," said Hall.

The Halls weren't the only ones who took advantage today. There were a number of hikers at Windy Point and folks at the campgrounds.

Hall would like visitors to remember a few things if they plan to visit Mt. Lemmon.

"Don't take this for granted," said Hall."Respect it and when they say the fire danger is high make sure that you follow pre-cautions and everything and really take care of the mountain because it is our mountain."

One thing the fire service wants to remind the public about as they head up the mountain, they are still under stage 2 fire restrictions, which means no wood burning until the ban is lifted.

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.