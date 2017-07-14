Visitors head to Mt. Lemmon

Tornado warning issued for area near Picacho Peak between Tucson and Phoenix, by the National Weather Service.
At 8 a.m. Friday, July 14 the barricades were removed at the base of Mt. Lemmon, signaling that Catalina Highway is once again open to the public.
According to police, 63-year-old Louis Taylor was arrested on Thursday for an armed robbery in June.
According to the Marana Police Department, they are searching for an adult male who left the shooting scene before police arrived, he made statements to other bystanders that detectives would like to speak with him about.
More than 60 of the bridal retail stores nationwide are vanishing without so much as a 'save-the-date.'
A veteran with a terminal illness is asking strangers to send him a text message.
The Mart Police Department said that they are investigating after three children were found covered in dog feces on 512 E. Bowie St. on Thursday. Two of the children also had blistering sunburns.
A person with firsthand knowledge of a drug dealer's confession to killing four young Pennsylvania men says the man killed them after he felt cheated or threatened during three drug transactions and then burned their bodies.
Investigators with the Lovington Police Department have released the last photo a Texas teen sent before she was electrocuted while taking a bath.
Greg Frommer was returning from work on Wednesday afternoon when he discovered an Eastern Velvet Ant walking across his driveway.
Police say they were called late Thursday night to a home on Henning Avenue because of a call about a missing juvenile.
Jonesboro police arrested a couple Friday accused of committing sex acts and recording them in public places around Jonesboro.
The family of a Texas teen who hanged himself says their son was involved in a ghoulish online game that calls on participants to complete a series of tasks before taking their own lives.
A Memphis woman said her doctor greeted her with an insulting racial term during her visit on July 11.
The Marines have identified the 16 fallen servicemen that died in a military plane crash in Leflore County.
