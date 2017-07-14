Tornado warning for Picacho Peak/Red Rock area

Area in red is where tornado warning issued. (Source: Tucson News Now)

Tornado warning issued for Picacho Peak and Red Rock, the area between Tucson and Phoenix, by the National Weather Service.

Anyone considering traveling through the area is advised to stay put until the warning is over, officials have extended the warning to 7:30 p.m.

Tornado Warning including Red Rock AZ until 7:30 PM MST pic.twitter.com/VPo3SlSP4v — NWS Tucson (@NWSTucson) July 15, 2017

