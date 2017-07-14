Number of pedestrian deaths in Tucson continues to rise

Crews from the Drexel Heights Fire District responded to a call about a fire around 6 p.m. Friday, July 14 in the 2400 block of South Circle X, in the Tucson Estates area.
Viewers send in some of the best videos and photos of a tornado that touched down near Marana on Friday.
"You gotta get across. You want to obey the laws and get into a crosswalk but a lot of times there are no crosswalks. so you're like the roadrunner. Going across the street hoping you don't get hit. And it's kind of hot to be walking a mile to the next crosswalk," said Naz Jordan, a pedestrian.
A new program just launched in Arizona to help unemployed veterans get the supplies they need to land a job.
Tornado warning was issued for area near Picacho Peak between Tucson and Phoenix, by the National Weather Service earlier today.
A veteran with a terminal illness is asking strangers to send him a text message.
The Mart Police Department said that they are investigating after three children were found covered in dog feces on 512 E. Bowie St. on Thursday. Two of the children also had blistering sunburns.
Two Upstate law enforcement agencies are investigating a violent spree that claimed four lives on Thursday after a woman was found shot to death in a downtown Greenville parking garage and three people were found dead miles away in Pickens County.
Jonesboro police arrested a couple Friday accused of committing sex acts and recording them in public places around Jonesboro.
Firefighters are battling an apartment blaze at the Marco Polo condominium on Kapiolani Boulevard.
