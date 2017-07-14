Number of pedestrian deaths in Tucson continues to rise - Tucson News Now

Number of pedestrian deaths in Tucson continues to rise

By Janice Yu, Reporter
(Source: Tucson News Now) (Source: Tucson News Now)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

There have been 16 pedestrian deaths in Tucson since the beginning of 2017. Tucson Police Department numbers show there were just seven pedestrian deaths this same time last year. 

Tucson News Now spoke with pedestrians, many of them said they would like to see more crosswalks within the city. 

"You gotta get across. You want to obey the laws and get into a crosswalk but a lot of times there are no crosswalks. so you're like the roadrunner. Going across the street hoping you don't get hit. And it's kind of hot to be walking a mile to the next crosswalk," said Naz Jordan, a pedestrian.

The City of Tucson Pedestrian Advisory Committee was formed four years ago after the Federal Highway Administration identified Tucson as having an above average number of pedestrian deaths.

Since last fall, members of this committee have been drafting a pedestrian safety action plan. 

They are taking a look at everything from crosswalks to speed limits and infrastructure changes. They say the solution isn't as simple as putting in more crosswalks. 

Pedestrian friendly changes need to be catered to individual intersections and roads.

A part of this drafting process has been taking a look and prioritizing the areas that continue to be deadly. 

"[There are] hot spots, or areas that could really use improvements. Especially when it comes to engineering," said Vanessa Cascio, chair of the City of Tucson Pedestrian Advisory Committee. "We see along 22nd, along Broadway, along Campbell, along Irvington, just a high crash corridor. Grant and Alvernon in particular." 

The plan will be ready to be presented to Mayor and Council by the end of summer of early fall.

