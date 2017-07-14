Tucson police officers involved in crash near 22nd & Alvernon

Two Tucson police officers were involved in a crash on the east side on Friday night, July 14 according to Sgt. Pete Dugan, spokesman for the Tucson Police Department.

They were responding to a call about a shooting and were headed eastbound on 22nd Street. According to Sgt. Dugan as the officers approached Irving Avenue, a man in another car heading westbound was getting ready to make a turn and was hit by the TPD car.

Both officers and the man in the second car were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

According to Sgt. Dugan, the man will be cited for making the turn, failing to yield.

