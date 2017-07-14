Tornado touches down north of Marana - Tucson News Now

Tornado touches down north of Marana

By Elizabeth Walton, Digital Content Producer
(Source: Rachel Hess) (Source: Rachel Hess)
MARANA, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning on Friday night, July 14 for the Picacho Peak and Red Rocks area.  

And several viewers sent in photos and videos of what is known as a rope tornado.

(Photo source: Rachel Hess - View from a park in Gladden Farms!)

These three photos were all shot by Jennifer J. who took them in Marana near Moore Road and Sandario.

