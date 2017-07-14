Tornado touches down north of Marana

The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning on Friday night, July 14 for the Picacho Peak and Red Rocks area.

Tornado Warning including Red Rock AZ until 7:30 PM MST pic.twitter.com/VPo3SlSP4v — NWS Tucson (@NWSTucson) July 15, 2017

And several viewers sent in photos and videos of what is known as a rope tornado.

(Photo source: Rachel Hess - View from a park in Gladden Farms!)

These three photos were all shot by Jennifer J. who took them in Marana near Moore Road and Sandario.

Don't forget to send your pictures and video to pics@tucsonnewsnow.com

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.