Homeowner displaced after house fire in Tucson Estates - Tucson News Now

Homeowner displaced after house fire in Tucson Estates

By Elizabeth Walton, Digital Content Producer
Connect
House fire (Source: Drexel Heights Fire District) House fire (Source: Drexel Heights Fire District)
House fire (Source: Drexel Heights Fire District) House fire (Source: Drexel Heights Fire District)
House fire (Source: Drexel Heights Fire District) House fire (Source: Drexel Heights Fire District)
House fire (Source: Drexel Heights Fire District) House fire (Source: Drexel Heights Fire District)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Crews from the Drexel Heights Fire District responded to a call about a fire around 6 p.m. Friday, July 14 in the 2400 block of South Circle X, in the Tucson Estates area. 

According to DHFD witnesses reported a fire on a golf cart in the carport spread to the attached mobile home.  The roof caught fire and then the house.  

The one resident was unharmed, but has been displaced by the fire.  

Pascua Pueblo Fire Department assisted at the scene with a ladder truck.  

The Red Cross will be assisting the homeowner.  

The cause of the fire has not been released. 

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

  • Local newsMore>>

  • Homeowner displaced after house fire in Tucson Estates

    Homeowner displaced after house fire in Tucson Estates

    Saturday, July 15 2017 12:55 AM EDT2017-07-15 04:55:49 GMT
    House fire (Source: Drexel Heights Fire District)House fire (Source: Drexel Heights Fire District)

    Crews from the Drexel Heights Fire District responded to a call about a fire around 6 p.m. Friday, July 14 in the 2400 block of South Circle X, in the Tucson Estates area. 

    Crews from the Drexel Heights Fire District responded to a call about a fire around 6 p.m. Friday, July 14 in the 2400 block of South Circle X, in the Tucson Estates area. 

  • Tornado touches down north of Marana

    Tornado touches down north of Marana

    Saturday, July 15 2017 12:34 AM EDT2017-07-15 04:34:05 GMT
    (Source: Rachel Hess)(Source: Rachel Hess)

    Viewers send in some of the best videos and photos of a tornado that touched down near Marana on Friday. 

    Viewers send in some of the best videos and photos of a tornado that touched down near Marana on Friday. 

  • Number of pedestrian deaths in Tucson continues to rise

    Number of pedestrian deaths in Tucson continues to rise

    Saturday, July 15 2017 12:08 AM EDT2017-07-15 04:08:13 GMT
    (Source: Tucson News Now)(Source: Tucson News Now)

    "You gotta get across. You want to obey the laws and get into a crosswalk but a lot of times there are no crosswalks. so you're like the roadrunner. Going across the street hoping you don't get hit. And it's kind of hot to be walking a mile to the next crosswalk," said Naz Jordan, a pedestrian.

    "You gotta get across. You want to obey the laws and get into a crosswalk but a lot of times there are no crosswalks. so you're like the roadrunner. Going across the street hoping you don't get hit. And it's kind of hot to be walking a mile to the next crosswalk," said Naz Jordan, a pedestrian.

    •   
Powered by Frankly