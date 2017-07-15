Homeowner displaced after house fire in Tucson Estates

Crews from the Drexel Heights Fire District responded to a call about a fire around 6 p.m. Friday, July 14 in the 2400 block of South Circle X, in the Tucson Estates area.

According to DHFD witnesses reported a fire on a golf cart in the carport spread to the attached mobile home. The roof caught fire and then the house.

The one resident was unharmed, but has been displaced by the fire.

Pascua Pueblo Fire Department assisted at the scene with a ladder truck.

The Red Cross will be assisting the homeowner.

The cause of the fire has not been released.

