FC Tucson tuning up for Final Four run

FC Tucson's Edgar Reyna is contemplating how much longer he'll continue to play soccer in the PDL.
FC Tucson wraps up their regular season Saturday night at Kino North Stadium when they host the Colorado Rapids.
The FC Tucson Women rallied from a 2-1 first half deficit to win their season-finale 4-2 over FC Pacific.
FC Tucson beats Albuquerque eighth time in ten all-time meetings.
The Men in Black host Albuquerque at Kino North Stadium while the ladies have a home-and-home against Phoenix.
Since 2008, the Arizona State Whitman's Tennis Facility laid silent for the men's program. This fall the serves and volley's return as the program was reinstated.
The BMX World Championships are back in the United States for the first time since 2001.
