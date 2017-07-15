FC Tucson tuning up for Final Four run

FC Tucson's Edgar Reyna is contemplating how much longer he'll continue to play soccer in the PDL.

Is this Reyna's last run

FC Tucson wraps up their regular season Saturday night at Kino North Stadium when the Mountain Division champions host the Colorado Rapids.

FCT (9-2-2, 29 points) is unbeaten in seven straight matches with three wins in a row.

It’s the side’s fourth consecutive division title and third time they’ve won the Mountain Division. FC Tucson was Southwest Division champions last season.

The Football Club will also likely host the West Regionals for a fourth straight season.

Having the home field advantage in the post-season however has not helped FC Tucson reach the Premier Development League’s national semifinals.

The Boys in Black have reached the regional final but lost in all three years they have hosted the post-season tournament.

FC Tucson is ranked fourth this week by the PDL in the Western Conference power rankings, sitting behind Fresno, FC Golden State and Calgary Foothills FC.

Calgary beat FC Tucson last summer in the Western Conference Championship match before falling in the league title affair to Michigan.

One of FC Tucson’s losses this season did come at the hands of the Rapids (5-4-4, 19 points) back on May 25 by the score of 2-1.

The side is led by first-year striker Moshe Perez whose 11 goals are a new club record and tied for fourth most in the PDL this season.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

