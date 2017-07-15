Peraza looks for repeat at X Games - Tucson News Now

Peraza looks for repeat at X Games

By David Kelly, Sports Anchor / Reporter
Sunnyside High School product Kevin Peraza ('14) is competing in his 3rd summer X Games this weekend in Minnesota (Photo courtesy: ESPN) Sunnyside High School product Kevin Peraza ('14) is competing in his 3rd summer X Games this weekend in Minnesota (Photo courtesy: ESPN)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

The X Games heat up this weekend for Tucson BMX freestylist Kevin Peraza.

Peraza will compete Saturday in the BMX Park at the annual summer extreme sports event being held this year in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

The 2014 Sunnyside grad is coming off a championship last summer on the BMX Dirt track at X Game Austin.

It was his first gold medal.

Peraza had finished 7th at BMX Dirt in 2015.

7th place has also been his best finish in BMX Park.

Peraza will try to improve that standing on Saturday before he goes for a repeat on BMX Dirt on Sunday.

The 22-year old trains locally at Premises Park Indoor BMX/Skate Park in the Armory Park section of downtown Tucson.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

