Peraza looks for repeat at X Games

Sunnyside High School product Kevin Peraza ('14) is competing in his 3rd summer X Games this weekend in Minnesota (Photo courtesy: ESPN)

The X Games heat up this weekend for Tucson BMX freestylist Kevin Peraza.

Peraza will compete Saturday in the BMX Park at the annual summer extreme sports event being held this year in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

The 2014 Sunnyside grad is coming off a championship last summer on the BMX Dirt track at X Game Austin.

It was his first gold medal.

Peraza had finished 7th at BMX Dirt in 2015.

7th place has also been his best finish in BMX Park.

Peraza will try to improve that standing on Saturday before he goes for a repeat on BMX Dirt on Sunday.

The 22-year old trains locally at Premises Park Indoor BMX/Skate Park in the Armory Park section of downtown Tucson.

