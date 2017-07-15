Photographer talks about catching Marana tornado on camera

What a difference a day makes.



Saturday’s early afternoon was full of clear skies in Marana. Standing on the corner of N. Sandario Road and Clark Farms Boulevard, Audria Abney pointed east - the direction in which she first saw the southern Arizona weather phenomenon

Friday night.



"I had a front row seat," the professional photographer said.



At the time, Abney didn't know what she was seeing, nor was she equipped for the moment. The Marana woman only had her iPhone available, and captured the footage that's been shared thousands of times online.



"I didn't think much of it, because I just thought it was a really cool dust devil," she said. "I kind of laughed at the warning. A tornado in Arizona? Yeah right."



It was only after learning of the Tucson News Now tornado coverage, and seeing other photos of the confirmed land spout tornado, that she posted the 30-second video on Facebook. The calls rolled in.



"I think I had four or five news stations reach out to me. Then the messages and emails started coming in. It was kind of crazy. It went viral really quickly," Abney said.



Rightfully so. On Saturday, the National Weather Service said they did a quick storm survey in Marana, but found no damage in or around the field where it was seen. They gave the land spout tornado an EF-0 rating. They said peak winds were

estimated around 65 mph.



The last confirmed tornado to cause damage in Marana was in October 2006, and Abney will be ready for the next one that whips through.



"If I knew it was a tornado I would've stuck around and taped it a little longer."

