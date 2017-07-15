Sen. John McCain recovering after undergoing a procedure to remove a blood clot

Sen. John McCain is recovering after undergoing a procedure to remove a blood clot from above his left eye on Friday, July 14, according to an official statement from McCain's office.
Getting you to know what's in your drinking water was the goal at a south side Tucson community meeting on Saturday, July 15.
Tucson's Kevin Peraza looks for a second straight X Games gold medal this weekend on BMX Dirt.
The KOLD News 13 First Alert weather team is marking today, July 15, tomorrow, July 16, and Monday, July 17, as First Alert Action Days for monsoon storms.
Crews from the Drexel Heights Fire District responded to a call about a fire around 6 p.m. Friday, July 14 in the 2400 block of South Circle X, in the Tucson Estates area.
Investigators with the Lovington Police Department have released the last photo a Texas teen sent before she was electrocuted while taking a bath.
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.
Hot dog products have been recalled by Marathon Enterprises Inc., a Bronx, N.Y. establishment, due to possible contamination with extraneous materials, specifically bone fragments.
Jonesboro police arrested a couple Friday accused of committing sex acts and recording them in public places around Jonesboro.
An Air Force veteran says a fallen airman was disrespected by passengers on a flight out of Phoenix.
