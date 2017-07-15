Sen. John McCain recovering after undergoing a procedure to remove a blood clot

U.S. Sen. John McCain is recovering after undergoing a procedure to remove a blood clot from above his left eye on Friday, July 14, according to an official statement from McCain's office.

Surgeons at Mayo Clinic Hospital in Phoenix successfully removed the blood clot following a routine annual physical, according to the release.

Tissue pathology reports are pending within the next several days.

The office of Senator McCain also released the following statement:

“The Senator is resting comfortably at home and is in good condition. His Mayo Clinic doctors report that the surgery went ‘very well’ and he is in good spirits."

U.S. Sen. Jeff Flake released the following statement regarding McCain:

“I have never known a man more tenacious and resilient than John McCain. I look forward to seeing him back at work soon. In the meantime, Cheryl and I extend our best wishes to John, Cindy and the entire McCain family and pray for his speedy recovery.”

