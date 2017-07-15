BREAKING: Hit and run near Golf Links and Swan in Tucson

The driver of the vehicle in this picture suffered serious injuries, according to police (Source: TPD).

Officers are investigating a hit-and-run crash near the intersection of Golf Links Road and Swan Road in Tucson, according to police.

At the scene of a crash, a white vehicle can be seen knocked out of the road resting on its roof.

Sgt. Kim Bay with Tucson Police Department tweeted that the driver of that vehicle was seriously hurt.

The other vehicle involved in the crash is described as a full-size red Dodge Ram, according to Bay. She added that the truck has extensive damage to its front end.

Anyone with information about the suspect truck or the crash itself is asked to call 911.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area of Golf Links and Swan until the scene is cleared.

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.