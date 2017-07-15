Tucson police investigating pawn shop robbery; owners release surveillance video

The Tucson Police Department is looking for the people involved in a robbery at a local pawn shop where the suspect attacked a worker.
Officers are investigating a hit-and-run crash near the intersection of Golf Links Road and Swan Road in Tucson, according to police.
Sen. John McCain is recovering after undergoing a procedure to remove a blood clot from above his left eye on Friday, July 14, according to an official statement from McCain's office.
Getting you to know what's in your drinking water was the goal at a south side Tucson community meeting on Saturday, July 15.
Tucson's Kevin Peraza looks for a second straight X Games gold medal this weekend on BMX Dirt.
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.
Investigators with the Lovington Police Department have released the last photo a Texas teen sent before she was electrocuted while taking a bath.
Jonesboro police arrested a couple Friday accused of committing sex acts and recording them in public places around Jonesboro.
An Air Force veteran says a fallen airman was disrespected by passengers on a flight out of Phoenix.
A 14-year-old girl from Lubbock, TX died early Sunday morning after being electrocuted in a bathtub. Madison Coe's mother and grandmother tell us she was in the bathtub, and either plugged her phone in or simply grabbed her phone that was already plugged in.
