Tucson police investigating pawn shop robbery; owners release surveillance video

The Tucson Police Department is looking for the people involved in a robbery at a local pawn shop where the suspect attacked a worker.



The incident happened on Thursday, July 13 at around 2 p.m. at the Quick Trip Pawn Shop near Prince and Flowing Wells Road.



I stopped by the store to track down surveillance video.Manager claims ppl involved were a man & a woman &"appeared to have worked together" pic.twitter.com/T6ixMBjOwF — Monica Grimaldo (@monicagrimaldo_) July 16, 2017



Police said a worker tells a man came in with a gun then pistol whipped an employee before running away.



Store manager Tim Backus said the employee tried running after a man and a woman he claims "worked together" to steal a gun worth about $400.

ONLY ON #KOLD: A pawn shop robbery in which an employee was attacked + the surveillance video showing you the moments leading up to it. pic.twitter.com/3lSez9VYdJ — Monica Grimaldo (@monicagrimaldo_) July 16, 2017

He said his employee was hit on the left side of his head near the street.



Backus released surveillance video Friday which appears to show a woman asking an employee to see a gun before taking it and running out of the front door.



"He clears the gun because we always clear the gun before we hand it to anybody," said Backus as he describes the surveillance video. "She's taking a couple steps back and boom."



Minutes after she runs out of the door, the video shows a man running behind her.



Then, an employee, seen wearing glasses and a gray shirt, is seen running after them. Backus said that employee was the one who was attacked.



"Next thing he knows, he's feeling woozy as he's d ropping to the ground and he felt his head and there was blood coming out the side of his head," said Backus. "When you hit my employee in the side of the head for no reason? He would've never even touched either one of them?That irritates the crap out of me."



Backus said the store has since changed some of it's policies to increase the safety of its employees and customers.



"If they're willing to do this to somebody, they can do it to anybody out here," said Backus. "It could be somebody you care about."



If you have any information, you're asked to call 911 or 88-Crime.

