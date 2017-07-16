FC Tucson draws in finale; set to host regionals

FC Tucson will host the PDL Western Conference regionals for a fourth straight summer after a season-ending 2-2 tie against the Rapids U23.
FC Tucson wraps up their regular season Saturday night at Kino North Stadium when they host the Colorado Rapids.
The FC Tucson Women rallied from a 2-1 first half deficit to win their season-finale 4-2 over FC Pacific.
FC Tucson beats Albuquerque eighth time in ten all-time meetings.
Tucson's Kevin Peraza looks for a second straight X Games gold medal this weekend on BMX Dirt.
With another victory at Wimbledon, Venus Williams can become the oldest woman in the Open era to win a Grand Slam title.
