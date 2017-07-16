FC Tucson draws in finale; set to host regionals

FC Tucson wrapped up their 2017 regular season with a 2-2 draw Saturday night to the Colorado Rapids U23 at Kino North Stadium.

Kevin Partida and Moshe Perez scored goals for the home side.

For Perez it was his franchise record 12th goal of the season.

FC Tucson (9-2-3) will host the West Regionals of the Premier Development League post-season for a fourth consecutive year.

They’ve advance to the Western Conference Finals in all three of those previous years but have not yet been able to win through to the league’s Final Four.

The PDL playoffs begin on Tuesday with the conference qualifiers and the regional games in Tucson will be played on Friday July 21 with the first semifinal beginning at 6 p.m.

The Western Conference Finals will be Saturday July 22 with kickoff at 7 p.m.

