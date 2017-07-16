HAPPENING NOW: Harrison Road at Pantano Wash closed due to running water

Drivers will need to find alternate routes if traveling near Pantano Wash on the east side of Tucson on Sunday, July 16.

Harrison Road at Pantano Wash is closed due to running water, according to a tweet from the Tucson Department of Transportation.

Clear skies but running water. Harrison Road closed at Pantano wash because of this muddy mess... @TucsonNewsNow pic.twitter.com/LzgTPMsTG4 — Evan Schreiber (@SchreiberEvan) July 16, 2017

There is no estimated time when roads will reopen in the area.

We will have more information when it is available.

