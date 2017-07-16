Multiple horses struck by car in a hit-and-run collision Saturda - Tucson News Now

Multiple horses struck by car in a hit-and-run collision Saturday

Multiple horses were hit by a car on the Northwest side of Tucson after allegedly getting loose early Saturday morning, July 15, according to the Pima County Sheriff's Department 

PCSD said a driver hit three horses near Twin Peaks Road and Linda Vista Boulevard around 4 a.m. Saturday. The driver left the car behind and fled the scene.

Four horses in total needed to be round up after the accident as PCSD tried for hours to locate the owner of the horses. Representatives from Wild Hearts Rescue Ranch, based out of Marana, were called in to help locate the horses and bring in veterinary care. 

Two of the horses sustained minor injuries, according to Jessica Gray, with Wild Hearts Rescue Ranch. She said one horse had severe injuries but is in stable condition.

All four horses are back in the care of their owner, according to Gray. 

The driver of the vehicle has not been identified. There are no pending charges.

