Family searches for justice in deadly hit-and-run crash

Drivers needed to find alternates routes traveling near Pantano Wash on the east side of Tucson on Sunday.
Drivers needed to find alternates routes traveling near Pantano Wash on the east side of Tucson on Sunday.
The KOLD News 13 First Alert weather team is marking today, July 15, tomorrow, July 16, and Monday, July 17, as First Alert Action Days for monsoon storms.
The KOLD News 13 First Alert weather team is marking today, July 15, tomorrow, July 16, and Monday, July 17, as First Alert Action Days for monsoon storms.
Firefighters rushed a toddler to the hospital after a near drowning Sunday night in Tucson. The 911 call from the east side came in at about 5:40 p.m., according to a news release from the Tucson Fire Department.
Firefighters rushed a toddler to the hospital after a near drowning Sunday night in Tucson. The 911 call from the east side came in at about 5:40 p.m., according to a news release from the Tucson Fire Department.
A family who lost their brother in a deadly hit and run accident on the south side, is pleading with our community to help find the driver who fled the scene.
A family who lost their brother in a deadly hit and run accident on the south side, is pleading with our community to help find the driver who fled the scene.
About 100 extras, mostly Bisbee residents, were at Warren Ballpark on Sunday to portray the people rounded up and gathered at that same Warren Ballpark during the 1917 Great Deportation, 100 years ago. It's not too difficult to get the historic shots you need, when not much has changed.
About 100 extras, mostly Bisbee residents, were at Warren Ballpark on Sunday to portray the people rounded up and gathered at that same Warren Ballpark during the 1917 Great Deportation, 100 years ago. It's not too difficult to get the historic shots you need, when not much has changed.
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.
Investigators with the Lovington Police Department have released the last photo a Texas teen sent before she was electrocuted while taking a bath.
Investigators with the Lovington Police Department have released the last photo a Texas teen sent before she was electrocuted while taking a bath.