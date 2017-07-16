Family searches for justice in deadly hit-and-run crash

A family who lost their brother in a deadly hit and run accident on the south side, is pleading with our community to help find the driver who fled the scene.

Bonifacio Salazar, 44, was in a wheelchair when police say he crossed Irvington near 9th at 11:30 p.m. the night of July 6.



“It’s just hard - and for somebody just to hit and run and leave. He had no chance,” the victim’s sister, Marisol Garcia said.



Tears fall from Marisol Garcia’s eyes as she recalls the night her younger brother, Bonifacio Salazar, was hit and killed on Irvington. She said he was a caring man who looked out for others.



“Always talking to people whether he knew them or not,” Garcia said.



“Making people laugh and he was just a good-hearted person,” the victim’s sister, Deanna Salazar-Otero said.



Tucson Police said Salazar was in a wheelchair, crossing Irvington when he was hit by a dark colored SUV or pickup. Witnesses said the driver did not slow down or stop. According to detectives, Salazar was not in a marked cross walk, less than 100 feet away.



“It doesn’t take the fact that this man was going so fast that we can’t even view our brother, that’s how fast he was going,” Salazar-Otero said.



On Sunday, family and friends held a car wash to raise money for funeral expenses. While nothing will bring their brother back, Salazar’s sisters are pleading for the driver to turn himself in.



“He had feelings. He had family and for you to just up and leave – without trying or anything. We just need closure and please, please come forward,” Garcia said.



The family has set up a GoFundMe page.



Police said the suspect’s truck should have lower body damage. If you know anything about this crash, call 88-CRIME.