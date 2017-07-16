Firefighters respond to near drowning Sunday in Tucson

First responders were on seen within 4 minutes of the 911 call (Source: Google Maps).

Firefighters rushed a toddler to the hospital after a near drowning Sunday night in Tucson.

The 911 call from the east side came in at about 5:40 p.m., according to a news release from the Tucson Fire Department.

Fire Captain Andy Skaggs stated that a family who just returned home to the 5600 block of E. 4th Street found the 18-month-old boy in the pool.

Dispatchers coached the boy's father through CPR, according to Skaggs.

He stated that the first crew on scene showed up within four minutes of the 911 call. The little boy was crying at the time. Skaggs said it's estimated that the boy was under the water for about a minute.

First responders took the boy to the hospital. Skaggs said the condition of the toddler was not immediately available.

The situation is the third near drowning so far this year that involved a barrier around the pool that didn't work properly. Skaggs stated it's important for families or individuals with pools to make sure small children cannot make through any barriers around a pool.

