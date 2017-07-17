TUCSON'S TOP 3: What you need to know to start your day

Good morning! We're getting your day started with top stories you may have missed, plus other headlines you need to be following today. For all your local news, watch KOLD News 13 This Morning at 6 a.m.
The Senate healthcare vote is delayed while U.S. Sen. John McCain recovers from a medical procedure.
Tucson's Kevin Peraza won his second X Games gold medal this past weekend, taking the BMX Park crown in Minneapolis.
Drivers needed to find alternates routes traveling near Pantano Wash on the east side of Tucson on Sunday.
The KOLD News 13 First Alert weather team is marking today, July 15, tomorrow, July 16, and Monday, July 17, as First Alert Action Days for monsoon storms.
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.
Storm, a golden retriever, is a good dog.
A storm unleashed 6-foot-high floodwaters, dark with ash from a summer wildfire, onto unsuspecting family and friends, leaving nine bodies in its wake.
An Indiana woman decided not to let her cancelled $30,000 wedding to go to waste and threw a party for the homeless.
A murder case that haunted the East Alabama community 10 years ago and was dragged out after two trials will once again be revisited in a national murder TV show.
Birmingham police are investigating a homicide in the 1100 block of 15th Place Southwest.
Needles everywhere: What to do and whom to call if you or your children find discarded syringes.
The man survived with only a black scorch mark on one finger where he believes the electricity left his body.
The vehicle flew off a hill and landed on top of a house. The driver is in critical condition.
Police say the car was parked and unlocked, and the boy could have been inside for hours.
