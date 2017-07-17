TUCSON'S TOP 3: What you need to know to start your day

Good morning!

1. Healthcare vote delayed as Sen. John McCain recovers from blood clot removal

The Senate healthcare vote is delayed while U.S. Sen. John McCain recovers from a procedure to remove a blood clot from above his left eye.

Senate Majority leader Mitch McConnell decided to delay the healthcare vote while Senator McCain is absent.

Surgeons at Mayo Clinic Hospital in Phoenix successfully removed the blood clot following a routine annual physical, according to a news release.

2. Tornado touches down north of Marana

The National Weather Service said a tornado that touched down near Marana was a land spout Tornado.

It was on the ground for about five minutes and was at least 10 yards wide.

There were no reports of damage.

3. Filmmakers tell story of Bisbee Deportation on 100th anniversary

About 100 extras, mostly Bisbee residents, were at Warren Ballpark on Sunday to portray the people rounded up and gathered at that same Warren Ballpark during the 1917 Great Deportation, 100 years ago.

Crew from @4thRowFilms using about 100 extras, mostly Bisbee residents, for doc film reenactment of 1917 Great Deportation. @TucsonNewsNow pic.twitter.com/hInJahAaWb — Evan Schreiber (@SchreiberEvan) July 16, 2017

According to the University of Arizona University Libraries, The Bisbee Deportation occurred on July 12, 1917. On that day, roughly 1,200 men were herded into boxcars by an armed vigilante force and were abandoned across the New Mexico border, the website said. It all started around June 27, 1917, when roughly half of the Bisbee copper mine work force went on strike.

The Golder Ranch and Mountain Vista Fire Departments are combining forces.

If you're interested in learning more, there are meetings at both district's administrative offices.

The Golder Ranch meeting starts at 9 a.m. at 3885 East Golder Ranch Drive.

The Mountain Vista meeting starts at 6 p.m. at 1175 West Magee Road.

Scattered showers and storms are likely.

Flooding will be possible.

Highs will be in the low to mid 90's.

