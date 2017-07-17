Columbus and 22nd intersection closed because of serious crash - Tucson News Now

Columbus and 22nd intersection closed because of serious crash

By Carolyn Yaussy, Digital Content Producer
(Source: Kim Bay/TPD) (Source: Kim Bay/TPD)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Tucson police have closed the intersection of East 22nd Street and South Columbus Boulevard for a three-vehicle crash that resulted in serious injuries, according to Sgt. Kim Bay with the Tucson Police Department.

Bay said a woman has life-threatening injuries.

The intersection is expected to be closed for several hours.

