Columbus and 22nd intersection closed because of serious crash

Tucson police have closed the intersection of East 22nd Street and South Columbus Boulevard for a three-vehicle crash that resulted in serious injuries, according to Sgt. Kim Bay with the Tucson Police Department.

3 vehicle collision at 22/Columbus. 1 adult female has life-threatening injuries. Please AVOID the area as investigators work. pic.twitter.com/WgpInUI2Iz — Sgt. Kimberly Bay (@sgtkbay) July 17, 2017

Bay said a woman has life-threatening injuries.

The intersection is expected to be closed for several hours.

#CLOSURE: A crash has CLOSED the intersection of 22nd/Columbus for 4+ hrs. @Tucson_Police says 3 cars involved, life threatening injuries. pic.twitter.com/3biD6JcNQW — Sasha Loftis (@SashaLoftis) July 17, 2017

