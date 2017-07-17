Two cars stranded by flooded washes in Tucson area

A flash flood north of Payson near the Cold Springs swimming hole killed nine people and left one more missing Saturday afternoon.
Sandbags will be available Wednesday, July 19, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the north parking lot of the Tucson Rodeo Grounds, 4823 S. Sixth Avenue.
At least two cars got stuck in flood water on the southwest side of Tucson Sunday night.
The KOLD News 13 First Alert weather team made Monday, July 17, an First Alert Action Day due to the threat of severe monsoon storms.
A kind of makeup aimed at girls and tweens has been found to contain asbestos, a deadly poison.
The BBC reported a large fused together mass of 17 of the lenses constituted a "bluish foreign body" in her eye that she somehow claimed to not know were there.
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.
An 11-year-old Tallapoosa County girl, who went missing Sunday morning, has been found in Georgia.
Storm, a golden retriever, is a good dog.
The Colerain Township woman who said she lost her unborn child during a mass shooting that left 8 injured and one dead was not pregnant, police announced Monday.
A storm unleashed 6-foot-high floodwaters, dark with ash from a summer wildfire, onto unsuspecting family and friends, leaving nine bodies in its wake.
Greg Frommer was returning from work on Wednesday afternoon when he discovered an Eastern Velvet Ant walking across his driveway.
Birmingham police are investigating a homicide in the 1100 block of 15th Place Southwest.
Former Governor Robert Bentley spoke to us Friday for the first time since his resignation.
