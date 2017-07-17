Two cars stranded by flooded washes in Tucson area

Early Monday morning, crews were cleaning up after monsoon storms rolled through the Tucson area this weekend.

At least two cars got stuck in a wash on the southwest side Sunday night.

Tracy L. Koslowski, spokesperson for the Drexel Heights Fire Department, said the first swift water rescue call came in at 10:15 p.m. on West Over and Valencia. Within 10 minutes, firefighters were able to get the driver and three kids out safely.

The road was closed until 6:45 a.m. Monday.

About five minutes after the first incident, another car got stuck in flood waters in the same area.

Two adults and two kids were stuck inside their vehicle when the roads started flooding. Officials said everyone inside that car is doing fine.

THE POWER OF WATER >> a close up look inside a stuck car in a SW side wash. West Over and Valencia. Everyone ok @TucsonNewsNow #tucson pic.twitter.com/bPwdVi8qrk — MORGAN KYRKLUND (@MorganTNN) July 17, 2017

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.