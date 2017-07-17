UPDATE: Houghton flooded, closed near Pima County Fairgrounds; n - Tucson News Now

breaking

UPDATE: Houghton flooded, closed near Pima County Fairgrounds; no rescue underway

By Tucson News Now Staff
Pima County Sheriff's Department has closed South Houghton Road because of flooding near the fairgrounds. (Source: KOLD News 13) Pima County Sheriff's Department has closed South Houghton Road because of flooding near the fairgrounds. (Source: KOLD News 13)
CORONA DE TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Rescue crews with the Corona de Tucson Fire Department headed to a reported swift-water rescue were called off.

The roadway is flooded, and the Pima County Sheriff's Department is helping the fire crews clear the road.

South Houghton Road is closed and drivers should avoid the area near East Dawn Road.

The Tucson Department of Transportation said that South Harrison Road is closed at the Pantano Wash because of water flowing across the road.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

