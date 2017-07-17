UPDATE: Houghton flooded, closed near Pima County Fairgrounds; no rescue underway

Pima County Sheriff's Department has closed South Houghton Road because of flooding near the fairgrounds. (Source: KOLD News 13)

Rescue crews with the Corona de Tucson Fire Department headed to a reported swift-water rescue were called off.

The roadway is flooded, and the Pima County Sheriff's Department is helping the fire crews clear the road.

South Houghton Road is closed and drivers should avoid the area near East Dawn Road.

UPDATE: Houghton south of the I-10 is closed while Sheriff and Fire clear the roadway. Houghton is flooded but no water rescue at this time — CoronaFire (@CoronaFire) July 17, 2017

ADVISORY: emergency crews are heading to the area of Houghton Rd and Dawn Rd for a swift water rescue. Please avoid the area!!!! — CoronaFire (@CoronaFire) July 17, 2017

The Tucson Department of Transportation said that South Harrison Road is closed at the Pantano Wash because of water flowing across the road.

Harrison Rd at the Pantano wash is closed due to running water. pic.twitter.com/Yb7JaSHJEC — Tucson DOT (@Tucson_DOT) July 17, 2017

