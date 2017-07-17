Tucson under flash flood warning until 4 p.m.

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a flash flood warning for the Tucson area.

The warning ends at 4 p.m. Monday, July 17.

Areas in the path of the storm are: Tucson, Flowing Wells, Drexel Heights, Tucson Estates, Valencia West, Summit, South Tucson, San Xavier Mission.

STORM COVERAGE

You can keep an eye on the storms anytime with our live interactive radar and the Tucson News Now First Alert weather app.

Power outages are part of life during monsoon in southern Arizona. Keep track of the outages in the Tucson area with interactive maps from TEP and Trico Electric Cooperative.

If you do lose power, you can still watch KOLD News 13 HERE.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.