UPDATE: Northwest Fire reports two successful swift-water rescues

By Tucson News Now Staff
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Two swift-water rescues ended successfully on Monday, July 17, with occupants of two vehicles being helped to safety by crews from the Northwest Fire District, aided by the Tucson Fire Department.

According to a tweet from Northwest Fire, crews from Tucson Fire helped with one of the rescues because of access problems.

The first rescue was in the 2600 block of North Lloyd Bush Drive, near the Camino de Oeste wash.

The second was in the 4300 block of North Silverbell Road, near El Camino del Cerro.

On Sunday, two cars were stranded by flooded washes.

