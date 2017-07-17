UPDATE: Northwest Fire reports two successful swift-water rescues

Two swift-water rescues ended successfully on Monday, July 17, with occupants of two vehicles being helped to safety by crews from the Northwest Fire District, aided by the Tucson Fire Department.

According to a tweet from Northwest Fire, crews from Tucson Fire helped with one of the rescues because of access problems.

All occupants rescued from both swift water incidents. Thank you to @TucsonFirePIO for assisting on the second due to access problems. — Northwest Fire (@NorthwestFire) July 17, 2017

The first rescue was in the 2600 block of North Lloyd Bush Drive, near the Camino de Oeste wash.

The second was in the 4300 block of North Silverbell Road, near El Camino del Cerro.

2 active swift water calls. 1st on Silverbell S. of El Camino del Cerro. 2nd in 2600 block of Lloyd Bush. Occupants in both vehicles. — Northwest Fire (@NorthwestFire) July 17, 2017

On Sunday, two cars were stranded by flooded washes.

