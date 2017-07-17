Near drowning in Tucson latest case of improper pool barrier

Gracie Monares said a man stole a dog out of the backyard of her Tucson home Monday morning and she has the video to prove it.
Gracie Monares said a man stole a dog out of the backyard of her Tucson home Monday morning and she has the video to prove it.
Pima County road conditions as of 4:30 p.m., July 17
Pima County road conditions as of 4:30 p.m., July 17
The Tucson Police Department has arrested a suspect, identified as 39-year-old Miguel Jimenez Resendiz in an attempted sexual assault case.
The Tucson Police Department has arrested a suspect, identified as 39-year-old Miguel Jimenez Resendiz in an attempted sexual assault case.
For the second time in a week, a person swimming alone has drowned in the Tucson area.
For the second time in a week, a person swimming alone has drowned in the Tucson area.
The streets of southern Arizona were running with water on Monday, July 17 when monsoon storms hit the area.
The streets of southern Arizona were running with water on Monday, July 17 when monsoon storms hit the area.
A kind of makeup aimed at girls and tweens has been found to contain asbestos, a deadly poison.
A kind of makeup aimed at girls and tweens has been found to contain asbestos, a deadly poison.
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.
The Colerain Township woman who said she lost her unborn child during a mass shooting that left 8 injured and one dead was not pregnant, police announced Monday.
The Colerain Township woman who said she lost her unborn child during a mass shooting that left 8 injured and one dead was not pregnant, police announced Monday.
Tropical Storm Don has formed east of the Windward Island, with watches and warnings issued for portions of that region, the National Hurricane Center reported at 5 p.m. ET.
Tropical Storm Don has formed east of the Windward Island, with watches and warnings issued for portions of that region, the National Hurricane Center reported at 5 p.m. ET.
The BBC reported a large fused together mass of 17 of the lenses constituted a "bluish foreign body" in her eye that she somehow claimed to not know were there.
The BBC reported a large fused together mass of 17 of the lenses constituted a "bluish foreign body" in her eye that she somehow claimed to not know were there.
Greg Frommer was returning from work on Wednesday afternoon when he discovered an Eastern Velvet Ant walking across his driveway.
Greg Frommer was returning from work on Wednesday afternoon when he discovered an Eastern Velvet Ant walking across his driveway.
A storm unleashed 6-foot-high floodwaters, dark with ash from a summer wildfire, onto unsuspecting family and friends, leaving nine bodies in its wake.
A storm unleashed 6-foot-high floodwaters, dark with ash from a summer wildfire, onto unsuspecting family and friends, leaving nine bodies in its wake.
One car swerved, just missing the child. A woman and her husband jumped out of their car to get the child and chase the suspect.
One car swerved, just missing the child. A woman and her husband jumped out of their car to get the child and chase the suspect.
Meridian police arrested Joshua Salovich on Saturday and initially charged him with felony child abuse.
Meridian police arrested Joshua Salovich on Saturday and initially charged him with felony child abuse.
A handwritten note on a receipt at a Memphis restaurant sparked a GoFundMe effort for a local server.
A handwritten note on a receipt at a Memphis restaurant sparked a GoFundMe effort for a local server.