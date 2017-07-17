Flooded streets due to monsoon storms

There was more than cars on the roads of southern Arizona Monday, July 17 there was plenty of water as well, especially after monsoon storms hit the area.

Many areas went from dry to flooded in a matter of moments.

Stone Ave underpass flooded and closed. At one point it was at 8ft. #Tucson #monsoon pic.twitter.com/Pj2ur2P5iB — Kevin Adger (@K_Adger_TNN) July 17, 2017

That's 5 feet of water in less than 2 minutes. Turn around, don't drown pic.twitter.com/tOG2JEPRcU — Tucson DOT (@Tucson_DOT) July 17, 2017

(Stone underpass flooded, July 17, 2017. Source: Tucson News Now)

Drivers backed up on Dawn Road trying to turn south onto Houghton. @PimaSheriff turning cars around b/c of deep water on Houghton pic.twitter.com/dHBAa04hxz — Craig Reck (@CraigReckNews) July 17, 2017

Roads were closed due to rising water.

Brekke Gate is flowing! Be safe out there everyone! #monsoon pic.twitter.com/ygempPxaNO — Pima County Fair (@Pimacountyfair) July 17, 2017

Looking north (L) & south (R) @PimaSheriff roadblocks on Houghton for monsoon storm water covering the road. Blocked at I-10 & Sahuarita Rd pic.twitter.com/em80PWTizg — Craig Reck (@CraigReckNews) July 17, 2017

NB & SB Silverbell b/w Sweetwater & Goret CLOSED due to flooding. Lots of flooding all around town. Please drive safe & #TurnAroundDontDrown pic.twitter.com/BCW3ODzX3m — Sgt. Kimberly Bay (@sgtkbay) July 17, 2017

Harrison Rd at the Pantano wash is closed due to running water. pic.twitter.com/Yb7JaSHJEC — Tucson DOT (@Tucson_DOT) July 17, 2017

There were also two swift water rescues.

Swift water rescue at Lloyd Bush Dr on the west side. @TucsonNewsNow pic.twitter.com/gqYVqnPkTe — Janice Yu (@JaniceYuNews) July 17, 2017

(Silverbell swift water rescue - cowgirl062)

