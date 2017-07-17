Flooded streets due to monsoon storms - Tucson News Now

Flooded streets due to monsoon storms

By Elizabeth Walton, Digital Content Producer
Stone Avenue underpass flooded. (Source: Tucson News Now) Stone Avenue underpass flooded. (Source: Tucson News Now)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

There was more than cars on the roads of southern Arizona Monday, July 17 there was plenty of water as well, especially after monsoon storms hit the area. 

Many areas went from dry to flooded in a matter of moments. 

(Stone underpass flooded, July 17, 2017. Source: Tucson News Now)

Roads were closed due to rising water. 

There were also two swift water rescues. 

(Silverbell swift water rescue - cowgirl062)

