Tucson man drowns while swimming alone in apartment complex pool

For the second time in a week, a person swimming alone has drowned in the Tucson area.

Tucson Fire Captain Andy Skaggs said a 30-year-old man drowned Sunday, July 16, at an apartment complex in the 4200 block of East 29th Street.

Skaggs said the man was found around 9 p.m. by people walking past the pool.

The passersby pulled the man from the bottom of the pool and first responders performed life-saving efforts, but the man was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

On Monday, July 10, an 18-year-old woman drowned at a pool on the southwest side.

The Drexel Heights Fire District said Victoria Arias was found at the bottom of their pool by her parents. Arias' parents said she was a strong lap swimmer, who would swim almost daily and had no medical concerns.

"The commonality is they have been alone," Skaggs said. "If they had had a friend or swim buddy, they would be able to intervene and get (the victim) out of the pool sooner."

In March, a Chinese woman drowned while swimming alone at a pool in Tucson.

"It doesn't matter if you are a world-class swimmer, always swim with a buddy," Skaggs said.

