Tucson police arrest suspect in attempted sexual assault

The Tucson Police Department has arrested a suspect, identified as 39-year-old Miguel Jimenez Resendiz in an attempted sexual assault case.

According to a TPD news release, a 911 call was received before 4:30 a.m. Sunday, July 16 about an attempted sexual assault at a residence near East 29th Street and South Craycroft Road. The caller advised officers the suspect was possibly still outside the home.

Officers arrived on scene within moments of the call, but the suspect had already fled the scene. According to TPD the suspect, an unknown Hispanic man entered the home through an unlocked back door and allegedly sexually assaulted an adult female who had been asleep on a couch.

The victim was able to get away from the suspect and barricade herself in a bedroom, she then called 911. According to TPD the victim described the suspect as a Hispanic man, 30 to 40 years old with short hair and facial hair, wearing shorts but no shirt or shoes. Officers searched the area and contacted detectives.

Detectives from the Adult Sexual Assault Unit then took over the investigation and began to canvass a larger area of the neighborhood, including businesses. It was during this larger search of the area that detectives located a male who matched the description of the suspect. The suspect, identified as Resendiz, was detained and the investigation continued.

Resendiz was arrested and booked into the Pima County Jail and he faces the following charges - sexual assault and 2nd degree burglary.

Detectives are continuing the investigation and encourage anyone with information related to this incident to call 88-CRIME. They can remain anonymous.

