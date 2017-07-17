WATCH: Man caught stealing dog from Tucson home

Gracie Monares has had enough.

She's lost two dogs, both were stolen from the backyard of her Tucson home.

"You're a special kind of person when you steal someone's pet," she wrote in a Facebook post. "You're an even more special type of piece of (crap) when you grab them by the neck and swing them around."

After the first one went missing, Monares installed security cameras.

She said the second theft was caught on video around 7:45 a.m. Monday, July 17.

Monares, who lives near Campbell and Irvington, is asking for help to find her dog Pebbles. If you have any information, please call her at 520-336-4480.

She said Pebbles is a 4-month-old female terrier mix.

