UA Wildcat Welcome Rummage Sale returns for 2017

UA Housing & Residence Life, the Office of Sustainability, UA Green Team, UA Green Purchasing and Procurement and Contracting Services teamed up back in May, to keep more than 85,000 pounds of food, reusable goods, and recycling from ending up in the landfill, during the Dodge the Dumpster project.

Now what to do with all that stuff... Don't worry it is not going to waste, some 66,000 pounds of it is headed to the Welcome Wildcat Rummage Sale to be exact.

Student staff have been working over the summer at the UA Surplus Store's warehouse to sort through the collected items that includes everything from chairs and comforters to clothes, televisions, electronics, and even office supplies. This sale offers nearly everything a new student, living in the dorm, will need.

All proceeds from the sale are going right back into the Dodge the Dumpster program, to help keep the program self-sustaining for many years to come.

The 2016 event was a big success, with most items selling out within the first three hours. In anticipation of an even larger attendance this year, there will be two entries and exits to help with the flow of traffic.

In 2016 the sale brought in:

3000 Number of newly registered auction bidders in 24 hours before sale

260 Number of people waiting in line before doors opened at 8:00 a.m.

$9,046.36 total sales revenue

This year's event is taking place on Saturday, July 29 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. (or until all items sell out) at the UA Surplus Storefront, at the Paul and Alice Baker Distribution Center (3740 E. 34th St. Tucson AZ, 85713.)

For speedy check out, it is recommended to pay by check, which will have a separate line this year. Credit cards are also accepted.

Please Note: To participate in this event you need to be a registered buyer with the Surplus Storefront! It is easy, free and takes a couple minutes of your time. Just come down to the Surplus Storefront and fill out our Purchase Agreement.

Or you can also register online, here's how:

STEP 1: Print off the Purchase Agreement from the following link. STEP 2: Fill out the Purchase Agreement, with your contact info. STEP 3: Has some options:

Option 1: Scan your completed form to your computer and then email it to: uaauctions@fso.arizona.edu.

Scan your completed form to your computer and then email it to: uaauctions@fso.arizona.edu. Option 2: Fax your completed form to: (520) 626-8816.

Fax your completed form to: (520) 626-8816. Option 3: Drop off your completed form to the Surplus Storefront, located at 3740 E. 34th St.; Open Monday through Friday, from 8 am till 3:30 pm

Staff needs the completed form on file.

