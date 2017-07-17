Pima Co. Sheriff's Dept. holding car seat safety class

In August the Pima County Sheriff's Department is holding a car seat safety class, according to a news release, with funding provided by grants from the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety.

Car crashes are the leading cause of unintentional deaths for children ages 1 - 19 years old. Studies have shown a properly installed car or booster seat can reduce a child's risk of death by 71 percent, and prevent serious injury by 67 percent.

The class will be held on Thursday, Aug. 10 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Pima County Sheriff's Department Sheriff’s Auxiliary Volunteers’ Office, located at 1650 East Benson Highway; Suite A.

A certified Child Passenger Safety Technician will provide you with the car seat most appropriate for your child, and will assist you in the installation of the seat at the conclusion of the class.

Registration is required and class availability is limited. Only one car seat per family will be given.

For questions, or to sign up, please contact the Pima County Sheriff’s Department Community Resources Unit at 520-351-4615.

