Payson flash flood reminiscent of '81 Tucson flash flood

In 1981, on a hot summer Saturday afternoon in Tucson, a wall of water 10 feet high spilled over Tanque Verde Falls killing eight.
According to the Weather Service post mortum on the tragedy, there were 150 people at the falls at the time who were "caught totally unaware" of the flash flood.
In part, because the rain had fallen earlier at Redington Pass, some four miles away and most people at the falls were not even aware of the storm which caused the flood.
It was the same scenario in Payson, were nine people were killed and another missing.
The rain fell eight miles away but brought a wall of water barreling down on a popular swimming hole at 45 miles an hour.
"They might not have even seen it," according to Mikyl Raymond, a volunteer for Search and Rescue for the past 44 years who worked on rescue efforts at Tanque Verde in 1981. "You'd like to find everyone alive but unfortunately that's not always possible."
Raymond says it does not surprise him that the people in both cases were caught off guard.
"It doesn't surprise me at all," he said. "It's attractive to people, they've been going there for years and nothing has happened, they feel safe."
But even so, the people should have an escape plan, should monitor the weather this time of year for rainstorms and make plans to leave before the water reaches them.
Raymond has been on 2,000 search and rescue missions in his 44 years and says the flash flood deaths at Tanque Verde are uncommon these says.
Doesn't mean they never happen but not nearly as often.
As many as 35 people have died at the falls over the years.
But people are more aware and the forest service has developed new trails farther down the falls which means fewer people are exposed to the most dangerous areas.
"We don't know if that has saved lives, but maybe it has," Raymond says.
The Pinal County Sheriff's Office has arrested a suspect in connection to the Roach Fire in Dudleyville, according to a news release.
The Pinal County Sheriff's Office has arrested a suspect in connection to the Roach Fire in Dudleyville, according to a news release.
In August the Pima County Sheriff's Department is holding a car seat safety class, according to a news release, with funding provided by grants from the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety.
In August the Pima County Sheriff's Department is holding a car seat safety class, according to a news release, with funding provided by grants from the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety.
Student staff have been working over the summer at the UA Surplus Store's warehouse to sort through the collected items that includes everything from chairs and comforters to clothes, televisions, electronics, and even office supplies. This sale offers nearly everything a new student, living in the dorm, will need.
Student staff have been working over the summer at the UA Surplus Store's warehouse to sort through the collected items that includes everything from chairs and comforters to clothes, televisions, electronics, and even office supplies. This sale offers nearly everything a new student, living in the dorm, will need.
The KOLD News 13 First Alert weather team made Monday, July 17, an First Alert Action Day due to the threat of severe monsoon storms and are now extending that to Tuesday, July 18 as well.
The KOLD News 13 First Alert weather team made Monday, July 17, an First Alert Action Day due to the threat of severe monsoon storms and are now extending that to Tuesday, July 18 as well.
Gracie Monares said a man stole a dog out of the backyard of her Tucson home Monday morning and she has the video to prove it.
Gracie Monares said a man stole a dog out of the backyard of her Tucson home Monday morning and she has the video to prove it.
A kind of makeup aimed at girls and tweens has been found to contain asbestos, a deadly poison.
A kind of makeup aimed at girls and tweens has been found to contain asbestos, a deadly poison.
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.
Birmingham police are investigating a homicide in the 1100 block of 15th Place Southwest.
Birmingham police are investigating a homicide in the 1100 block of 15th Place Southwest.
Greg Frommer was returning from work on Wednesday afternoon when he discovered an Eastern Velvet Ant walking across his driveway.
Greg Frommer was returning from work on Wednesday afternoon when he discovered an Eastern Velvet Ant walking across his driveway.
One car swerved, just missing the child. A woman and her husband jumped out of their car to get the child and chase the suspect.
One car swerved, just missing the child. A woman and her husband jumped out of their car to get the child and chase the suspect.
The Colerain Township woman who said she lost her unborn child during a mass shooting that left 8 injured and one dead was not pregnant, police announced Monday.
The Colerain Township woman who said she lost her unborn child during a mass shooting that left 8 injured and one dead was not pregnant, police announced Monday.
The officers involved in the shooting are on paid administrative leave, which is standard procedure.
The officers involved in the shooting are on paid administrative leave, which is standard procedure.
By now, you've probably heard all about the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway, and you probably already knew about St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
By now, you've probably heard all about the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway, and you probably already knew about St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
A handwritten note on a receipt at a Memphis restaurant sparked a GoFundMe effort for a local server.
A handwritten note on a receipt at a Memphis restaurant sparked a GoFundMe effort for a local server.
Foes from left and right are using the delayed vote on the Republican health care bill to make it as politically toxic as possible for wavering GOP senators to support it.
Foes from left and right are using the delayed vote on the Republican health care bill to make it as politically toxic as possible for wavering GOP senators to support it.