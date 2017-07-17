Arrest made in connection to Roach Fire

The Pinal County Sheriff's Office has arrested a suspect in connection to the Roach Fire in Dudleyville, according to a news release.

On Friday, July 14, the Pinal County Sheriff's Office arrested James Brumley for his involvement in starting the Roach Fire that began on July 7 around 7:30 p.m.

According to the PCSO, deputies responded to the Dudleyville area in reference to reports of an active fire scene. Deputies arrived at the scene to find the fire was spreading quickly and several homes were in danger of being destroyed. Immediately PCSO deputies began evacuating the area.

The fire, named the Roach Fire would eventually burn 300 acres and destroy 14 structures, including one occupied residence and four unoccupied residences and would cost $1.1 million to fight and cause close to $1 million in damage.

Officials believed the fire was human caused and during the investigation learned that it may have started as a controlled burn that quickly got out of control. According to the PCSO, witness statements led investigators to Brumley's home.

Arson investigators with Golder Ranch Fire Department assisted with the investigation. According to PCSO investigators were able to trace the fire back to Brumley's property, where they determined a smoldering burn pile had reignited due to wind and quickly spread.

According to the PCSO release Brumley denied starting the fire. He has been arrested and is facing the following charges: reckless burning and five counts of criminal damage.

