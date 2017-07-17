Stone Avenue underpass floods

The downtown Tucson area was hit pretty hard with Monsoon storms on Monday, July 17.

Running water started to cover the streets that water had to go somewhere and it ended up at the Stone Avenue underpass Monday afternoon.

Stone Ave underpass flooded and closed. At one point it was at 8ft. #Tucson #monsoon pic.twitter.com/Pj2ur2P5iB — Kevin Adger (@K_Adger_TNN) July 17, 2017

The city of Tucson told Tucson News Now, it only took a few minutes for the water level to go from a few inches to at least five feet of water. The water at one point was eight feet high.

Because of the fast moving water and flooding, the city had to close Stone at Toole and 6th Street.

#Tucson stay safe the monsoon season turn around, don't drown! https://t.co/dKA0a51XYh — Tucson Fire PIO (@TucsonFirePIO) July 17, 2017

Crews from the city were pumping out the water. Once the water is out, they will have to clean up some mud and debris.

