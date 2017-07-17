Stone Avenue underpass floods - Tucson News Now

Stone Avenue underpass floods

By Kevin Adger, Reporter
Flooded Stone Avenue underpass. (Source: Tucson News Now) Flooded Stone Avenue underpass. (Source: Tucson News Now)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

The downtown Tucson area was hit pretty hard with Monsoon storms on Monday, July 17.

Running water started to cover the streets that water had to go somewhere and it ended up at the Stone Avenue underpass Monday afternoon.

The city of Tucson told Tucson News Now, it only took a few minutes for the water level to go from a few inches to at least five feet of water. The water at one point was eight feet high.

Because of the fast moving water and flooding, the city had to close Stone at Toole and 6th Street.

Crews from the city were pumping out the water. Once the water is out, they will have to clean up some mud and debris.

