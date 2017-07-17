Golder Ranch and Mountain Vista Fire District agree to merge

The Fire District Boards from Golder Ranch and Mountain Vista have agreed to consolidate and will now operate as one, according to GRFD.

Effective immediately Golder Ranch Fire District will absorb the resources, including personnel and assets, from Mountain Vista Fire District, said Anne-Marie Braswell, Public Information Officer for GRFD.

“This is a demonstration of how collaborative relationships in public safety can maximize efficiencies. This is an exciting time for both our districts and for the community we serve. I’m so happy to welcome the MVFD personnel into our GRFD family,” commented Fire Chief Randy Karrer.

The decision was voted on and unanimously passed in two separate public meetings held by the two Fire District Boards on Monday, July 17.

The newly joined Fire Board will meet on Thursday to plan out the specifics of how the transition will work, Braswell said.

“This consolidation will help us to continue to put our community first by providing exceptional services and efficient response times,” commented Fire Chief Cheryl Horvath.

GRFD has a jurisdiction of 222 square miles. MVFD covered a 19 square mile area. GRFD will add two stations and 60 employees to its already eight stations and 92 employees before the consolidation, according to Braswell.

GRFD released a statement Monday:

This successful consolidation will mean a streamlined approach to fire suppression and emergency medical services in the areas that the consolidated districts serve... The two fire districts have been working collaboratively for over a year on shared services in the areas of technological support, fleet services and training. Additionally, the two organizations have been responding to emergency calls together as part of an automatic aid agreement that states that the closest, most appropriate unit responds to the 911 call, regardless of jurisdictional boundaries.

