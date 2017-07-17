Back to School Bash helping TUSD students, parents

Joseph and Sam Rohr are just weeks away from starting 6th and 7th grade. For their mom, Kimberly Trent, this means back-to-school shopping.

"Pencils of course, paper, and plus they also want you to help with other thing like hand sanitizer and anything that you can help with for the school," said Trent.

With two kids and a long list of supplies, Trent said this season means some heavy spending.

"Between shoes, haircuts and everything. It could get up to 150 a kid. Higher," said Trent. "It gets really expensive."

It is for parents like Trent that the Tucson Unified School District started their annual Back to School Bash.

"These lists are getting kind lengthy nowaday. When you look at a family that has maybe three, four of five kids, it can get pretty expensive for them," said Alma Iniguez, TUSD Director for Community and Family Outreach.

Four events at four different TUSD family resources centers are giving students and parents a chance to get free school supplies, clothes, haircuts and a chance to learn more about programs in the district.

"We want to alleviate that cost," said Iniguez.

And make sure every student has what they need to start a new year..

"It's nice because we don't have to waste a lot of money," said Sam Rohr, TUSD student.

Not to worry if you missed the first night, there is a Back to School Bash scheduled every day until Thursday, July 20.

