Tucson police searching for missing man

According to a tweet from Northwest Fire, crews from Tucson Fire helped with one of the rescues because of access problems.
The Tucson Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating 51-year-old Michael Quinn, who was last seen when he was released from Tucson Medical Center on Saturday, July 15. He never returned home.
The Fire District Boards from Golder Ranch and Mountain Vista have agreed to Consolidate and will now operate as one, according to GRFD.
Four events at four different TUSD family resources centers are giving students and parents a chance to get free school supplies, clothes, haircuts and a chance to learn more about programs in the district.
In 1981, on a hot summer Saturday afternoon in Tucson, a wall of water 10 feet high spilled over Tanque Verde Falls killing eight. It was the same scenario in Payson, were nine people were killed and another is missing.
A kind of makeup aimed at girls and tweens has been found to contain asbestos, a deadly poison.
Greg Frommer was returning from work on Wednesday afternoon when he discovered an Eastern Velvet Ant walking across his driveway.
A handwritten note on a receipt at a Memphis restaurant sparked a GoFundMe effort for a local server.
Authorities in Cullman County say two people are dead after an altercation at a residence on County Road 1301. The Cullman County Sheriff's Office confirms an intruder shot a homeowner before the intruder was subsequently killed by another occupant in the home.
Tropical Storm Don has formed east of the Windward Island, with watches and warnings issued for portions of that region, the National Hurricane Center reported at 5 p.m. ET.
