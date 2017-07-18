Tucson police searching for missing man

The Tucson Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing man.

According to a TPD release, 51-year-old Michael Quinn was last seen when he was released from Tucson Medical Center on Saturday, July 15. He never returned home.

He is in need of his medication and an electric wheelchair.

Quinn is described as a white male, 5-feet 9 weighing 300 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

