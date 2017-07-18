Tucson police searching for missing man - Tucson News Now

Tucson police searching for missing man

By Tucson News Now Staff
Connect
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

The Tucson Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing man. 

According to a TPD release, 51-year-old Michael Quinn was last seen when he was released from Tucson Medical Center on Saturday, July 15.  He never returned home. 

He is in need of his medication and an electric wheelchair. 

Quinn is described as a white male, 5-feet 9 weighing 300 pounds. 

Anyone with information is asked to call 911. 

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

  • Local newsMore>>

  • BREAKING

    UPDATE: Northwest Fire reports two successful swift-water rescues

    UPDATE: Northwest Fire reports two successful swift-water rescues

    Tuesday, July 18 2017 12:45 AM EDT2017-07-18 04:45:22 GMT
    (Source: cowgirl062)(Source: cowgirl062)

    According to a tweet from Northwest Fire, crews from Tucson Fire helped with one of the rescues because of access problems.

    According to a tweet from Northwest Fire, crews from Tucson Fire helped with one of the rescues because of access problems.

  • Tucson police searching for missing man

    Tucson police searching for missing man

    Tuesday, July 18 2017 12:40 AM EDT2017-07-18 04:40:29 GMT

    The Tucson Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating 51-year-old Michael Quinn, who was last seen when he was released from Tucson Medical Center on Saturday, July 15.  He never returned home.  

    The Tucson Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating 51-year-old Michael Quinn, who was last seen when he was released from Tucson Medical Center on Saturday, July 15.  He never returned home.  

  • Golder Ranch and Mountain Vista Fire District agree to merge

    Monday, July 17 2017 11:59 PM EDT2017-07-18 03:59:38 GMT

    The Fire District Boards from Golder Ranch and Mountain Vista have agreed to Consolidate and will now operate as one, according to GRFD.  

    The Fire District Boards from Golder Ranch and Mountain Vista have agreed to Consolidate and will now operate as one, according to GRFD.  

    •   
Powered by Frankly