Medford goes to finals in 1st pro season

The BMX World Championships are back in the United States for the first time since 2001.
Lester Medford averaged 12 points and three assists in his first professional basketball season playing in Hungary.
Sung Hyun Park won the U.S. Women's Open for her first LPGA Tour victory.
FC Tucson will host the PDL Western Conference regionals for a fourth straight summer after a season-ending 2-2 tie against the Rapids U23.
Madi Kingdon is scoring her way to the forefront of the U.S.A Women's Volleyball national team.
