Medford goes to finals in 1st pro season

Year No. 1 playing basketball overseas turned out pretty good for Amphitheater High School grad Lester Medford.

The 2011 grad was the second-leading scorer for a Falco KC squad that finished second in the regular season (34-12) and advance to the Hungarian League finals where they lost in a deciding Game 5 to league champion Alba.

Medford, who went undrafted in 2016 after completing a two-year Division I career at Baylor, averaged 12 points and three assists while shooting 37% from three-point land.

Falco KC is a Level 1 (top) club that resides in the town of Szombathely.

The Hungarian NB I/A is generally considered to be around the 20th best basketball league in Europe.

Medford has yet to announce where in Europe he will play in 2017-18.

