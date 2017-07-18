TUCSON'S TOP 3: What you need to know to start your day

Good morning!

TOP STORIES

1. 9 killed, 1 missing after flash flood tears through swimming hole near Payson

A 27-year-old man is still missing after a flash flood tore through a swimming hole near Payson on Saturday. The Sheriff's Office had 35 search-and-rescue members on scene looking for the missing man, but the search was suspended Monday afternoon because of looming weather.

GCSO said a family of 14 people were swimming in the area and were swept away in the flash flood. Multiple agencies responded to aid in search and rescue efforts.

Gila County Sheriff's Office said that a total of nine bodies were recovered throughout the day on Sunday.

2. UPDATE: Northwest Fire reports two successful swift-water rescues

Two swift-water rescues ended successfully on Monday, July 17, with occupants of two vehicles being helped to safety by crews from the Northwest Fire District, aided by the Tucson Fire Department.

All occupants rescued from both swift water incidents. Thank you to @TucsonFirePIO for assisting on the second due to access problems. — Northwest Fire (@NorthwestFire) July 17, 2017

The first rescue was in the 2600 block of North Lloyd Bush Drive, near the Camino de Oeste wash.

“He tried to go through and got belly up on this band of debris," Kim Duffek said.

The second was in the 4300 block of North Silverbell Road, near El Camino del Cerro.

3. 2 more GOP senators oppose health bill, killing it for now

By ALAN FRAM and ERICA WERNER

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - The latest GOP effort to repeal and replace "Obamacare" was fatally wounded in the Senate Monday night when two more Republican senators announced their opposition to the legislation strongly backed by President Donald Trump.

My statement on an upcoming vote to repeal #Obamacare pic.twitter.com/RdyDiUJfMD — Leader McConnell (@SenateMajLdr) July 18, 2017

The announcements from Sens. Mike Lee of Utah and Jerry Moran of Kansas left the Republican Party's long-promised efforts to get rid of President Barack Obama's health care legislation reeling. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announced that he will retreat, and try to pass the more straightforward Obamacare repeal bill that Republicans approved while Obama was still in office and certain to veto it. That looks unlikely to succeed now that it could actually become law and unleash wide-ranging effects likely to frighten off senators.

HAPPENING TODAY

Parents and students in the largest school district have a chance to get a head start on back to school shopping.

The Tucson Unified School District is offering free school supplies, clothes and a chance to learn more about programs in the district.

The event takes place from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Wakefield Family Resource Center.

WEATHER

Morning showers are possible, then a better chance of scattered storms in the afternoon.

Flash flooding and very heavy rain will be possible in some storms.

