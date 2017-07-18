Marana works to improve traffic flow around Project Ina

Project Ina just hit its 5-month mark, and Marana traffic engineers are hoping they solved much of the traffic-flow problem.

Traffic engineer Scott Leska has been working to re-time lights and re-stripe roads so drivers on the northwest side have an easier commute.

He has worked on the intersection at West Orange Grove and North Thornydale roads to add a double-service green arrow. He said that means drivers get two opportunities to turn left and head north onto Thornydale per light cycle. The goal is to ease backup from people getting off the freeway.

Engineers also changed the light on Thornydale at West Costco Drive to do the same.

Another significant change is at the Arizona Pavilions and Cortaro Road area.

They did some re-striping work and added an extra left-turn lane.

But Leska said they are still working to re-time some of the lights at Interstate 10 and Cortaro Road since it still gets backed up. They hope to have that work finished by the end of summer.

Drivers who live in the area said they have mixed feelings about the changes.

Carol Sciannameo said she is thankful the traffic is improved because she would have sold her northwest-side home if it didn’t get any better.

“I called one of my best friends and I said, ‘Leanne I want to know how much my house is worth because I need to sell it because I can’t move around anymore’” she said.

Others said there is still traffic, “especially during rush hours, it gets all the way backed up,” said Rebecca Clarke.

Another change drivers may see on the northwest side are more blinking left-turn lights.

Engineers said they make drivers more aware of their surroundings and hopefully cut down on crashes.

Marana engineers said they are always looking for new ways to improve the area.

To share your ideas or even just voice your concerns about the area you can give them a call at 520-382-2505

