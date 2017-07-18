Marana works to improve traffic flow around Project Ina

Pima County road conditions as of 9:30 a.m., July 18
Pima County road conditions as of 9:30 a.m., July 18
Project Ina just hit its 5-month mark and Marana traffic engineers are hoping they solved much of the traffic flow problem.
Project Ina just hit its 5-month mark and Marana traffic engineers are hoping they solved much of the traffic flow problem.
Every year, monsoon rains leave drivers stranded on the side of the highway. Officials with the Department of Public Safety know the heavy rain, strong gusts and dust storms are potentially deadly this time of year.
Every year, monsoon rains leave drivers stranded on the side of the highway. Officials with the Department of Public Safety know the heavy rain, strong gusts and dust storms are potentially deadly this time of year.
Because of the fast-moving water and flooding, the city had to close North Stone Avenue between East Toole Avenue and Sixth Street.
Because of the fast-moving water and flooding, the city had to close North Stone Avenue between East Toole Avenue and Sixth Street.
Tucson police say the intersection of East 22nd Street and South Columbus Boulevard has reopened after a three-vehicle crash.
Tucson police say the intersection of East 22nd Street and South Columbus Boulevard has reopened after a three-vehicle crash.
Alton Banks, 10, inhaled or touched a deadly street drug while walking home from a pool party.
Alton Banks, 10, inhaled or touched a deadly street drug while walking home from a pool party.
Little Mariana Sifrit died Tuesday morning. Doctors believe she contracted a deadly virus from a well-wisher giving her a kiss.
Little Mariana Sifrit died Tuesday morning. Doctors believe she contracted a deadly virus from a well-wisher giving her a kiss.
The Colerain Township woman who said she lost her unborn child during a mass shooting that left 8 injured and one dead was not pregnant, police announced Monday.
The Colerain Township woman who said she lost her unborn child during a mass shooting that left 8 injured and one dead was not pregnant, police announced Monday.
Two GOP senators sealed the measure's doom late Monday when each announced they would vote "no" in an initial, critical vote that had been expected as soon as next week.
Two GOP senators sealed the measure's doom late Monday when each announced they would vote "no" in an initial, critical vote that had been expected as soon as next week.
The girl’s father was distracted when his hat blew off, officials say, and the girl was struck by the propeller.
The girl’s father was distracted when his hat blew off, officials say, and the girl was struck by the propeller.
One car swerved, just missing the child. A woman and her husband jumped out of their car to get the child and chase the suspect.
One car swerved, just missing the child. A woman and her husband jumped out of their car to get the child and chase the suspect.
A father of four spent his last night with his children Monday before he is deported to Mexico.
A father of four spent his last night with his children Monday before he is deported to Mexico.
A handwritten note on a receipt at a Memphis restaurant sparked a GoFundMe effort for a local server.
A handwritten note on a receipt at a Memphis restaurant sparked a GoFundMe effort for a local server.
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.
Before his Cleveland show July 15, Luke Bryan surprised Clevelanders by hopping out of a car and dancing to a street performer's jams of his own songs on Prospect Avenue.
Before his Cleveland show July 15, Luke Bryan surprised Clevelanders by hopping out of a car and dancing to a street performer's jams of his own songs on Prospect Avenue.