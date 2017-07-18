Help for motorists stranded by monsoon rains

Every year, monsoon rains leave drivers stranded on the side of the highway. Officials with the Department of Public Safety know the heavy rain, strong gusts and dust storms are potentially deadly this time of year.
According to a tweet from Northwest Fire, crews from Tucson Fire helped with one of the rescues because of access problems.
The Tucson Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating 51-year-old Michael Quinn, who was last seen when he was released from Tucson Medical Center on Saturday, July 15. He never returned home.
The Fire District Boards from Golder Ranch and Mountain Vista have agreed to Consolidate and will now operate as one, according to GRFD.
The girl’s father was distracted when his hat blew off, officials say, and the girl was struck by the propeller.
Little Mariana Sifrit is in Iowa City University Hospital, and things aren't looking good for her right now, her mother Nicole Sifrit said.
The Colerain Township woman who said she lost her unborn child during a mass shooting that left 8 injured and one dead was not pregnant, police announced Monday.
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.
Authorities have released no details about what led to the shooting of Justine Damond, a meditation teacher and bride-to-be who was killed late Saturday by an officer who reportedly fired his weapon from the passenger seat of a squad car.
One car swerved, just missing the child. A woman and her husband jumped out of their car to get the child and chase the suspect.
Tropical Storm Don has formed east of the Windward Island, with watches and warnings issued for portions of that region, the National Hurricane Center reported at 5 p.m. ET.
A kind of makeup aimed at girls and tweens has been found to contain asbestos, a deadly poison.
Security footage shows a goat headbutting the glass doors at a Colorado business until they shatter.
Greg Frommer was returning from work on Wednesday afternoon when he discovered an Eastern Velvet Ant walking across his driveway.
