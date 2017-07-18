Tuesday's Tail: Jacob and Minnie

We have two dogs looking for homes on this Tuesday's Tail.

Jacob is a 3-month-old puppy brought to Pima Animal Care Center by his owner who could no longer take care of him. He is a laid-back pup and a perfect addition to a family. Jacob’s adoption fee is $50 plus the $18 licensing fee. All PACC pets go home with vaccinations, microchipped, and with a free vet visit voucher.

Minnie is a 6-year-old American Staffordshire terrier mix. She loves walks and is full of fun. Minnie is a member of the long-timers club, which means her adoption fee is waived. You can take Minnie for $18.

MOBILE USERS: Download our Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.