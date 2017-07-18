Study: Tucson most stressed city in Arizona - Tucson News Now

Study: Tucson most stressed city in Arizona

By Tucson News Now Staff
Connect
(Source: WalletHub) (Source: WalletHub)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Residents in Tucson are more stressed than anyone else in Arizona, according to a WalletHub ranking.

The report, released Tuesday, July 18, ranks the 150 largest U.S. cities across four metrics -- health and safety, work, financial and family stress.

Tucson was ranked 50 and was followed by Glendale (56), Phoenix (58), Mesa (116), Tempe (124), Chandler (140), Peroria (142), Gilbert (144), Scottsdale (147).

According to WalletHub, Tucson residents aren't too stressed about work (ranked 123 overall), but were much more stressed about health and safety (32), family (38) and financial (42) issues.

Residents of Newark, New Jersey, and Detroit were the most stressed while people living in Plano, Texas, and Fremont, California, were the least stressed.

Read more about the study HERE.


Source: WalletHub

