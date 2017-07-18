FBI looking for serial bank robbery suspect

The FBI is asking for the public's help in its investigation of five Tucson bank robberies that happened within an 8-day span in April.

The suspect is described as a white man in his 30s, 5-foot-10, 180 pounds with a medium build.

He wore a wig in most of the robberies, either shoulder-length black or brown in a pigtail. He also wore a ball cap, eyeglasses, long-sleeved button-up shirt, blue jeans pants, and white tennis shoes.

The FBI warns that the suspect should be considered armed and dangerous.

The robberies happened at five banks in midtown and on Tucson's east side on April 14, April 18, April 19, April 20, and April 21.

Anyone with information about these robberies is asked to contact the FBI at 520-632-4306 or the Tucson Police Department. You can also submit a tip at tips.fbi.gov.

CRIME TEAM COVERAGE: The KOLD News 13 mugshots of the month are available HERE.

MOBILE USERS: Download the Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.