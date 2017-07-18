FBI looking for serial bank robbery suspect

The suspect is described as a white man in his 30s, 5-foot-10, 180 pounds with a medium build. He wore a wig in most of the robberies, either shoulder-length black or brown in a pigtail. He should be considered armed and dangerous.
Gracie Monares said video shows a man taking her dog out of the backyard of her Tucson home.
The Pinal County Sheriff's Office has arrested a suspect in connection to the Roach Fire in Dudleyville, according to a news release.
A federal trial considering whether an Arizona law that shuttered a popular Mexican-American studies program in Tucson was enacted with discriminatory intent resumes this week and will include testimony from the man behind the effort to end the program.
Arizona's monsoons have a history of leaving behind some severe damage. From downed trees, to leaky roofs, repairs can be costly.
Little Mariana Sifrit died Tuesday morning. Doctors believe she contracted a deadly virus from a well-wisher giving her a kiss.
Alton Banks, 10, inhaled or touched a deadly street drug while walking home from a pool party.
One car swerved, just missing the child. A woman and her husband jumped out of their car to get the child and chase the suspect.
The Colerain Township woman who said she lost her unborn child during a mass shooting that left 8 injured and one dead was not pregnant, police announced Monday.
The girl’s father was distracted when his hat blew off, officials say, and the girl was struck by the propeller.
Authorities have released no details about what led to the shooting of Justine Damond, a meditation teacher and bride-to-be who was killed late Saturday by an officer who reportedly fired his weapon from the passenger seat of a squad car.
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.
A kind of makeup aimed at girls and tweens has been found to contain asbestos, a deadly poison.
A father of four spent his last night with his children Monday before he is deported to Mexico.
Governor John Bel Edwards says he’s looking into allegations raised in our new investigative story - allegations made about an appointee to a powerful state board.
