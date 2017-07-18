FBI looking for serial bank robbery suspect - Tucson News Now

FBI looking for serial bank robbery suspect

By Tucson News Now Staff
The suspect on April 21. (Source: FBI)
The suspect on April 18. (Source: FBI)
The suspect on April 19. (Source: FBI)
The suspect on April 20. (Source: FBI)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

The FBI is asking for the public's help in its investigation of five Tucson bank robberies that happened within an 8-day span in April.

The suspect is described as a white man in his 30s, 5-foot-10, 180 pounds with a medium build.

He wore a wig in most of the robberies, either shoulder-length black or brown in a pigtail. He also wore a ball cap, eyeglasses, long-sleeved button-up shirt, blue jeans pants, and white tennis shoes.

The FBI warns that the suspect should be considered armed and dangerous.

The robberies happened at five banks in midtown and on Tucson's east side on April 14, April 18, April 19, April 20, and April 21.

Anyone with information about these robberies is asked to contact the FBI at 520-632-4306 or the Tucson Police Department. You can also submit a tip at tips.fbi.gov.

