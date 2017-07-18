Suspected arsonist who was shot, killed had Tucson ties

The man killed by authorities last weekend after allegedly shooting at a U.S. Forest Service officer and setting several brush fires was from Tucson.

FBI officials said Luis Fransisco Vasquez, 32, was fatally shot Saturday, July 15, near Globe, AZ.

Tucson News Now spoke with Vasquez's father on Tuesday, July 18.

Alberto Vasquez said his son left Tucson earlier this year and told everyone he had job opportunities up north.

Alberto said Luis, who worked construction in Tucson, did not contact the family after leaving town on Feb. 4.

Luis' father said he didn't know anything about his son's situation until the FBI showed up Monday, July 17, to ask questions.

He said he never saw the pictures of his son circulating in the news.

The FBI said the U.S. Forest Service and San Carlos Apache tribal police officers shot after encountering Vasquez, who opened fire first.

FBI officials said Vasquez is the same person who shot at a Forest Service fire prevention officer in Forest Lakes on July 4 and had been linked to multiple brush fires that were intentionally set around that time.

According to the Forest Lake Fire District, there were a total of eight fires. The largest fire was about three-fourths of an acre.

The Forest Service crew that found itself in the Vasquez's crosshairs after trying to contact him said he was armed with a shotgun and a pistol.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

