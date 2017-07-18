Oro Valley launches new concert series for kids

In partnership with the Music and Dance Academy, the town of Oro Valley is launching its new Kids Concert Series. The new series "provides an intimate, interactive experience for young children and their families where they can explore the sights, sounds and workings of instruments and dance."
“The Music and Dance Academy is celebrating more than 20 years in Oro Valley,” said Economic Development Manager Amanda Jacobs. “It was a natural fit to partner with them to offer this quality series and promote the Town’s arts, culture and business retention efforts.”
This free concert series will take place the first Saturday of each month from August 2017 to May 2018.
Here are the concerts for August and September (don't forget to mark the calendar!):
View the entire 2017-18 lineup, including location information, by clicking here or pasting this URL into your browser: https://www.orovalleyaz.gov/business/calendar/oro-valley-kids-concert-series.
Thank you to our community partners: Dr. JAW Orthodontists, Greater Oro Valley Chamber of Commerce, McDonald’s (1st/Oracle) and Smashburger.
Since 2011, the Town of Oro Valley has offered free concerts to residents and visitors of all ages, and it will continue to do so through its other monthly concert series offerings, including the Steam Pump Ranch Concert Series, Community Center Concert Series and Oro Valley Marketplace Concert Series.
Learn more about the Town’s arts and culture offerings at www.orovalleyaz.gov
MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.
Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.
.
KOLD
KMSB
rengberg@kmsb.com
(520) 770-5442EEO Report Closed Captioning
KTTU
rengberg@kmsb.com
(520) 770-5442EEO Report Closed Captioning
7831 N. Business Park Drive
Tucson, AZ 85743
(520) 744-1313
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.