Oro Valley launches new concert series for kids

In partnership with the Music and Dance Academy, the town of Oro Valley is launching its new Kids Concert Series. The new series "provides an intimate, interactive experience for young children and their families where they can explore the sights, sounds and workings of instruments and dance."

“The Music and Dance Academy is celebrating more than 20 years in Oro Valley,” said Economic Development Manager Amanda Jacobs. “It was a natural fit to partner with them to offer this quality series and promote the Town’s arts, culture and business retention efforts.”

This free concert series will take place the first Saturday of each month from August 2017 to May 2018.

Here are the concerts for August and September (don't forget to mark the calendar!):

Saturday, Aug. 5 at 10 a.m. at the Music & Dance Academy (7954 N. Oracle Road) Explore the Music & Dance Academy: Dance and interact with musical instruments at the Music and Dance Academy!

Dance and interact with musical instruments at the Music and Dance Academy! Saturday, Sept. 2 at 10 a.m. at the Oro Valley Council Chambers (11000 N. La Cañada Drive) The Adventures of Victoria the Violin: Once upon a time, there were several instruments living peacefully in the Land of Notes. Then, along came a new instrument, Victoria the Violin. She was looking for adventure! Come join Victoria as she meets all sorts of new instrument friends!

View the entire 2017-18 lineup, including location information, by clicking here or pasting this URL into your browser: https://www.orovalleyaz.gov/business/calendar/oro-valley-kids-concert-series.



Thank you to our community partners: Dr. JAW Orthodontists, Greater Oro Valley Chamber of Commerce, McDonald’s (1st/Oracle) and Smashburger.



Since 2011, the Town of Oro Valley has offered free concerts to residents and visitors of all ages, and it will continue to do so through its other monthly concert series offerings, including the Steam Pump Ranch Concert Series, Community Center Concert Series and Oro Valley Marketplace Concert Series.

Learn more about the Town’s arts and culture offerings at www.orovalleyaz.gov

