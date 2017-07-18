Rollover crash on southbound I-19 near Nogales - Tucson News Now

Rollover crash on southbound I-19 near Nogales

By Tucson News Now Staff
Rollover crash on southbound I-19. (Source: Nogales Police Department)
NOGALES, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Emergency crews are at the scene of a rollover crash on southbound Interstate 19 at kilometer 8, near Nogales, according to Sgt. Robert Fierros with the Nogales Police Department. 

Those traveling southbound in I-19 should expect delays and a detour. Drivers should avoid the area if possible. 

According to the Arizona Department of Transportation, the left lane of northbound I-19, five miles north of the border is blocked due to the crash. 

No further details have been released at this time. 

