Tucson couple accused of starving child to death finally gets trial date

The skeleton of 3-year-old Roman Barreras was found abandoned in a plastic toy box at his family's former home in 2014. Three years later, his parents finally received a date to stand trial in connection with his death.
KOLD News 13 has learned the man killed by authorities last weekend after allegedly setting several brush fires and shooting at a U.S. Forest Service officer was from Tucson.
The suspect is described as a white man in his 30s, 5-foot-10, 180 pounds with a medium build. He wore a wig in most of the robberies, either shoulder-length black or brown in a pigtail. He should be considered armed and dangerous.
Gracie Monares said video shows a man taking her dog out of the backyard of her Tucson home.
The Pinal County Sheriff's Office has arrested a suspect in connection to the Roach Fire in Dudleyville, according to a news release.
The couple's 79-year-old daughter, who was 4 when they disappeared, said the discovery of her mother and father's bodies brought her a "deep sense of calm."
Little Mariana Sifrit died Tuesday morning. Doctors believe she contracted a deadly virus from a well-wisher giving her a kiss.
One car swerved, just missing the child. A woman and her husband jumped out of their car to get the child and chase the suspect.
The girl’s father was distracted when his hat blew off, officials say, and the girl was struck by the propeller.
Governor John Bel Edwards says he’s looking into allegations raised in our new investigative story - allegations made about an appointee to a powerful state board.
A father of four spent his last night with his children Monday before he is deported to Mexico.
Alton Banks, 10, inhaled or touched a deadly street drug while walking home from a pool party.
Greg Frommer was returning from work on Wednesday afternoon when he discovered an Eastern Velvet Ant walking across his driveway.
After deliberations Monday, the jury has decided to rule in favor of the plaintiff, Sarah Jones' family, in the civil trial against CSX Transportation.
The grandparents are believed to have used tar heroin and were arrested on drug charges.
