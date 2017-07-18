Two Tucsonans honored for military service

The monsoon storms from yesterday caused flooding at the library.
The monsoon storms from yesterday caused flooding at the library.
U.S. Navy Capt. Bill Ewald and Chief Master Sergeant Shane Clark were recently honored by the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Filed in Phoenix.
Emergency crews are at the scene of a rollover crash on southbound Interstate 19 at kilometer 8, near Nogales, according to Sgt. Robert Fierros with the Nogales Police Department.
The skeleton of 3-year-old Roman Barreras was found abandoned in a plastic toy box at his family's former home in 2014. Three years later, his parents finally received a date to stand trial in connection with his death.
KOLD News 13 has learned the man killed by authorities last weekend after allegedly setting several brush fires and shooting at a U.S. Forest Service officer was from Tucson.
The couple's 79-year-old daughter, who was 4 when they disappeared, said the discovery of her mother and father's bodies brought her a "deep sense of calm" after so many years of not knowing.
The girl’s father was distracted when his hat blew off, officials say, and the girl was struck by the propeller.
Little Mariana Sifrit died Tuesday morning. Doctors believe she contracted a deadly virus from a well-wisher giving her a kiss.
Alton Banks, 10, inhaled or touched a deadly street drug while walking home from a pool party.
Tuscaloosa County Metro Homicide Unit confirms a woman's body was found on Monday.
Greg Frommer was returning from work on Wednesday afternoon when he discovered an Eastern Velvet Ant walking across his driveway.
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.
Governor John Bel Edwards says he’s looking into allegations raised in our new investigative story - allegations made about an appointee to a powerful state board.
A father of four spent his last night with his children Monday before he is deported to Mexico.
The Colerain Township woman who said she lost her unborn child during a mass shooting that left 8 injured and one dead was not pregnant, police announced Monday.