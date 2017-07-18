Two Tucsonans honored for military service

Two members of our military, both from Tucson, are being recognized for nearly 70 years of service between them.

U.S. Navy Capt. Bill Ewald and Chief Master Sergeant Shane Clark were recently honored by the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Filed in Phoenix. The two long-time friends enlisted together in 1983.

Capt. Ewald grew up in Tucson and began his military career with the Air National Guard. He then transferred to the U.S. Navy to be a fighter pilot. Capt. Ewald will put on the uniform for the last time this Friday, July 21, when he retires after 34 years of service.

Chief Master Sergeant Clark retired earlier this month, after 34 years as well, as the senior enlisted advisor to the Adjutant General for the Arizona National Guard with a long career prior to that at the 162nd Fighter Wing in Tucson. His leadership positions included Fire Chief and Wing Command Chief.

Together, these two men have given 68 years of service to our nation's defense, making them a couple of hometown heroes.

