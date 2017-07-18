Monsoon storms flood South Tucson library - Tucson News Now

Monsoon storms flood South Tucson library

By Kevin Adger, Reporter
Fans helping dry carpet at Sam Lena Library. (Source: Tucson News Now) Fans helping dry carpet at Sam Lena Library. (Source: Tucson News Now)
Courtyard at Sam Lena Library (Source: Pima County Public Library) Courtyard at Sam Lena Library (Source: Pima County Public Library)
Water on the floor at the Sam Lena Library (Source: Pima County Public Library) Water on the floor at the Sam Lena Library (Source: Pima County Public Library)
Courtyard at Sam Lena Library (Source: Pima County Public Library)
Courtyard at Sam Lena Library (Source: Pima County Public Library)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Cleanup continues for the Sam Lena Library in the City of South Tucson after Monday's monsoon storms sent water flooding into the library. 

A private garden, in the library's courtyard was the source of the problem, or rather the drainage system in the courtyard and the excessive amount of water from the storms. 

The drainage system was working, but library staff believe it was just overwhelmed by the water, which quickly backed up until there was a foot of water in the courtyard and that water had to go somewhere. 

Unfortunately that water ended up going under the library doors.

Water reached a meeting room, the children's area and some offices, damaging mainly the carpeting and some of the walls.

Crews were at the library on Tuesday, July 18, starting the long process of repairing the damage, using fans to dry the floors.

One of the main concerns is mold, with the water coming in from the outside. Library staff acted quickly pulling all the books off the lower shelves, saving them from water damage. 


(Fans helping dry floors at the Sam Lena Library in the City of South Tucson. Source: Pima County Public Library)

"I am not surprised it's monsoon it rains everyday so you get ground that is going to get soaked and you are going to have some flooding," said library regular Lima Kimbro. "I am sorry that it happened, there's going to be some extra work."

While crews work to dry the floors several services remain open including the computer lab, the job center, and reading areas.

According to staff the clean up could take two to three weeks to complete.  If you need any of the services that aren't available here, you can try some of the libraries close by, click here: https://www.library.pima.gov/    

