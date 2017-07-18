Classic Banana Split - Atomic Frog Ice Cream Parlor and Cafe - Tucson News Now

Classic Banana Split - Atomic Frog Ice Cream Parlor and Cafe

By Tucson News Now Staff
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Classic Banana Split - Atomic Frog Ice Cream Parlor and Cafe    
 
Ingredients: 
 

  • 1 medium size banana
  • 1 – 3 ounce scoop of Vanilla ice cream
  • 1 – 3 ounce scoop of Chocolate ice cream
  • 1 – 3 ounce scoop of Strawberry ice cream
  • 1 ounce (2 tablespoons) Hot fudge topping
  • 1 ounce (2 tablespoons) Pineapple topping
  • 1 ounce (2 tablespoons) Strawberry topping
  • Whipped cream
  • Chopped nuts
  • Maraschino cherry for garnish    

Directions:  

  1. Split and peal the banana place in serving dish. 
  2. Place the ice cream between the pieces of banana. 
  3. Top the vanilla ice cream with the hot fudge. 
  4. Top the chocolate ice cream with the strawberry topping 
  5. Top the strawberry ice cream with the pineapple topping. 
  6. Garnish the center scoop with whipped cream, nuts and cherry.

Enjoy! 

